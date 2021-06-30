STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 BJP leaders arrested for driving govt official to suicide in MP

The son of the deceased said his father was often humiliated by Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke at the Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat meetings. 

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two ruling BJP leaders were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly driving a government official to suicide in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Dhannalal Khatwase and Dulichand Banke were arrested by police for abetting the suicide of 56-year-old Rajesh Baheti, who was posted as chief executive officer (CEO) Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat. The duo has been booked u/s 306 and 34 IPC, Khargone SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.

While Khatwase is Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat chairperson's Rekha Bai's husband, Dulichand Banke is the vice-chairman of the same Janpad Panchayat.

Baheti was found hanging to death at his official residence on Sunday. The police had recovered a suicide note purportedly written by the CEO before his suicidal death.

Subsequent police probe based on the contents of the suicide note and statements of two panchayat inspectors and the deceased CEO's son revealed that Baheti was often humiliated by Khatwase and Banke at the Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat meetings. 

The duo also forced Baheti to work against government rules and compelled him to render commission in funds meant for carrying out government work in areas coming under Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat.

Investigations have also revealed that the duo also harassed the government official posted as CEO Bhikhangaon Janpad Panchayat prior to Baheti's posting on the same administrative post.

The state Congress media in charge and ex-minister Jeetu Patwari said in Bhopal that the arrest of the two BJP leaders in Khargone district has once again exposed the involvement of the ruling party leaders in corruption and crime in MP.

On the other hand, Khargone district BJP media in-charge Prakash Bhavsar said that senior leaders of the party have been informed about the arrest of two leaders and the party will suitably act against them.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bhikangaon seat Jhuma Solanki submitted a memorandum to the Khargone SP, demanding a fair probe and action in the case.
 

