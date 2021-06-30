STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amul announces pan-India hike in prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre

GCMMF MD RS Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation.

Published: 30th June 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amul Gold milk packets

Image of Amul Gold milk packets used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre with effect from July 1 across all brands, a senior Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) official said on Wednesday. He said the price was being hiked after a gap of nearly one year and seven months which became necessary due to an increase in the production cost.

"Prices of Amul milk will be increased by Rs 2 per litre across India from tomorrow. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk," said RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products.

Sodhi said the hike in the milk price became necessary due to the rise in food inflation. "Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost," he said.

