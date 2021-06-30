Anjali Goyal given additional charge of East Central Railway general manager

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Ministry of Railways has given an additional charge of general manager of East Central Railway (ECR) to Anjali Goyal after the retirement of Lalit Chandra Trivedi on Wednesday

Anjali Goyal is the GM of Banaras Rail locomotive factory. She joined the railway service as a 1985 -batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer. Anjali holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi with a Master's degree in Advanced Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Anjali Goyal has worked efficiently in many important positions including Divisional Railway Manager at Jaipur and Executive Director/Finance (Budget) and Executive Director of Finance (Establishment) in Railway Board. Anjali Goyal has also discharged the posts of Advisor (Project Appraisal) in NITI Aayog on deputation and Director Finance in Central Women and Child Welfare Department.

She has authored many articles, published on various topics like High Speed Railway in India, Sustainable Development of Railways and General Budgeting. "She carries vast experience in Railway Administration and Management", said CPRO Rajesh Kumar, adding that she has been popular among officers

and employees alike.