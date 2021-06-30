STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Surendra Singh calls AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 'political terrorist'

MLA Surendra Singh said it is possible that President's rule may be imposed in West Bengal.

Published: 30th June 2021 11:45 AM

BJP MLA Surendra Singh called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 'a political terrorist'.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 'a political terrorist'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BALLIA: BJP's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, known for making controversial remarks, called AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi a "political terrorist" and accused him of trying to instigate and break the society.

Referring to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MLA said President's rule may be imposed in the state.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in UP's Bairia on Tuesday, Singh said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader will have faith in India's secularism till Hindus are in majority.

'Owaisi is a political terrorist. It is his intention to instigate and break the society,' Singh said.

The BJP MLA further said West Bengal was "going the Jammu and Kashmir way" and the central government was monitoring the situation there.

It is possible that President's rule may be imposed in West Bengal, he said.

