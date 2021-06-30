Covid-19 cases among kids new concern in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Concerned over an alarming rise in infection among children, the Assam government has advised Covid-19 positive parents to opt for institutional quarantine instead of home quarantine to keep children protected against the deadly virus.

From April 1 to June 26 this year, total number of Covid-infected persons in the state was 2,80,504. This included 34,606 children up to the age of 18 years. Further analysis showed that 5,755 of these children were less than five and 28,851 between 6-18 years.

Official sources said during this period, the state recorded 34 deaths among children. Many of them had comorbidities like congenital diseases (heart, kidney, rare malformations etc), especially those less than five years.

According to reliable sources, during the ongoing Assam Community Surveillance Program Phase 3, many children staying with Covid positive parents or guardians, who had opted for home isolation, subsequently tested positive. They said the health department is strictly following guidelines issued by the Centre on pediatric Covid management and has taken steps to address and manage the infection among the vulnerable age groups.

“Establishment of Covid pediatric ICUs at all medical colleges and district hospitals are at an advanced stage. Over 5,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, have been trained and are dealing with patients so that we can save maximum lives. A total of 108 ambulances have also been trained to transport infected children with appropriate care,” sources said.

Meanwhile, 12 Covid-19 patients passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the last 24 hours. Nine were admitted to the ICU. Hospital authorities said the oxygen saturation level of these patients was very low at the time of admission and their condition was critical. None of them had been vaccinated for Covid either.