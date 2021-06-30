STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED attaches over Rs 4-crore assets in Bihar's Srijan money laundering case

The NGO is under the probe scanner of the CBI and the ED after a Rs 1,000 crore scam by alleged embezzlement of government funds was reported in 2017.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Assets worth Rs 4.10 crore have been attached in a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Srijan NGO funds scam of Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday. The NGO is under the probe scanner of the CBI and the ED after a Rs 1,000 crore scam by alleged embezzlement of government funds was reported in 2017.

The attached properties include a dozen flats worth Rs 3.09 crore located at Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, 5 plots and houses valued Rs 87 lakh located in Bhagalpur, Deoghar (Jharkhand) and Sitamarhi(Bihar), the central probe agency said in a statement issued here.

It said that a Scorpio SUV worth Rs 11.87 lakh and bank balances of Rs 1.20 lakh have also been attached after a provisional order was issued under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency slapped money laundering charges in the case against the Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL) on the basis of a CBI FIR.

The CBI has filed multiple charge sheets in the case too. The ED said its probe found that "huge funds were siphoned off from the government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of SMVSSL, Bhagalpur". "SMVSSL became a tool for embezzling/misappropriating government funds in collusion with government officials, bank officials and other individuals," it alleged.

The money so transferred into the bank accounts of the SMVSSL it claimed, was further transferred through RTGS/cash/cheques to various persons and entities.

It alleged that the main accused in the case, late Manorma Devi, was the secretary of SMVSSL since it's inception till her death and she was "actively involved in misappropriating the government funds in collusion with government officials, bank officials and other persons". She died on February 2, 2017.

The agency had issued the first attachment of assets order in this case in May last year when it seized assets worth over Rs 14 crore.

It had then said its investigation found that "from 2003-04, funds to the tune of Rs 557 crore were siphoned off from government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of the NGO (Srijan)".

The CBI too had alleged that the 'Samiti' (NGO), which was working to impart training to women, had pilfered government funds in connivance with the bank officials and state government officials between 2003-2014.

An initial probe by the state police had revealed that the 'Samiti', based at Sabour in Bhagalpur district, allegedly procured cheque books from banks and forged signature of the district magistrate to transfer government funds to its account.

The probe had also pointed to the involvement of nationalised banks and government officials in the fraudulent withdrawal of funds in three districts of Bhagalpur, Banka and Saharsa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Bihar Srijan NGO Srijan scam Money laundering
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp