IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar warns militants from targeting off-duty cops in J&K

SRINAGAR: After three off-duty policemen, including a CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar, were killed by militants within 10 days in the Valley, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday warned militants against incurring the wrath of the police and said they know how to counter such attacks.

“The cops are locals, and they have to live with their families. We cannot keep them in camps like the personnel of other security forces. They become soft targets,’ Kumar told reporters at a press conference in Srinagar.

“I have 24 years of experience and we know how to counter it. I advise the militants not to get involved in these acts,” he said. According to the IGP, the CID inspector had gone to a mosque to offer namaz and on his way, two militants shot him from behind.

“He was shot dead near the mosque and a video of the incident has been seen by everybody. He was not part of the Special Operations Group (SOG) or any anti-militancy squad...Just to create fear psychosis among the people, militants are targeting innocent people,” he said.

Referring to the killing of SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and their daughter in Pulwama district on Sunday evening, the IGP said two Jaish militants involved in the killing have been identified. The militants knocked at the door of ailing Ahmad and started thrashing him. His wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia, 22, made an unsuccessful bid to save him as the terrorists started spraying bullets on him. In the process, Begum and Rafia were injured and died at a hospital.