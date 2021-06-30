STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar warns militants from targeting off-duty cops in J&K

'I have 24 years of experience and we know how to counter it. I advise the militants not to get involved in these acts,' IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Maloora.

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Maloora. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After three off-duty policemen, including a CID inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar, were killed by militants within 10 days in the Valley, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday warned militants against incurring the wrath of the police and said they know how to counter such attacks.

“The cops are locals, and they have to live with their families. We cannot keep them in camps like the personnel of other security forces. They become soft targets,’ Kumar told reporters at a press conference in Srinagar. 

“I have 24 years of experience and we know how to counter it. I advise the militants not to get involved in these acts,” he said. According to the IGP, the CID inspector had gone to a mosque to offer namaz and on his way, two militants shot him from behind.

“He was shot dead near the mosque and a video of the incident has been seen by everybody. He was not part of the Special Operations Group (SOG) or any anti-militancy squad...Just to create fear psychosis among the people, militants are targeting innocent people,” he said.

Referring to the killing of SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and their daughter in Pulwama district on Sunday evening, the IGP said two Jaish militants involved in the killing have been identified. The militants knocked at the door of ailing Ahmad and started thrashing him. His wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafia, 22, made an unsuccessful bid to save him as the terrorists started spraying bullets on him. In the process, Begum and Rafia were injured and died at a hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Police
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp