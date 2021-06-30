STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranchi diary: Third international cricket stadium, 1,000 ICU beds and more

The proposed stadium will not only change the face of sports in Jharkhand by catering to the growing requirements of state and district players but also place it at par with other states.

Published: 30th June 2021 07:27 AM

After Ranchi and Jamshedpur, Bokaro will have the third international cricket stadium in Jharkhand.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) and SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant for the construction of another international cricket stadium in Jharkhand. After Ranchi and Jamshedpur, Bokaro will have the third international cricket stadium in Jharkhand. According to JSCA officials, the proposed stadium will not only change the face of sports in Jharkhand by catering to the growing requirements of state and district players but will also place Jharkhand at par with the states having more than one international cricket Stadiums. 

State government to set up 1,000 ICU beds

The Jharkhand Government has asked civil surgeons of all the 24 districts in the state to ensure 1,000 ICUs for a possible third wave of Covid. The decision came following a recommendation from the Empowered Committee for Prevention of Third Wave, which brainstorms over the ways to prevent the spread of Covid pandemic. According to officials, the expert committee has also asked the State to ensure availability of medicines used for treatment of flu in children medical stores across the 24 districts to avert a situation of shortage. As per the recommendation of the committee, 500 ICU beds could be set up in private hospitals and the remaining half in government-run healthcare centres. Many state governments have been taking pre-emptive measures to battle the next wave of Covid.

Ranchi tops in health and nutrition reforms

Ranchi has emerged as the best performing district in terms of health and nutrition reforms and bagged the third position in overall performance under the Aspirational District Programme (ADS) of the Niti Aayog, which aims at improving the ease of living in 112 underdeveloped districts across India. Another Jharkhand district, Simdega bagged the fourth position in overall performance and eight in health and nutrition under the ADS programme. It also bagged the fourth position in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development. The Niti Aayog sanctioned comprehensive projects to reduce anaemia and malnutrition in five districts and to equip schools with smart classrooms in 19 districts. In humans, poor nutrition can cause various deficiency-related diseases such as anemia, scurvy, preterm birth, stillbirth and cretinism. Experts advise a well-balance diet for good health.

JHALSA launches project for Covid-orphaned kids

A state-level programme under Project-Shishu for rehabilitation of children orphaned due to Covid has been launched by the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA). Under Project-Shishu, a complete scheme was made for the rehabilitation of orphaned children. Focus will be to make arrangements for the children to be placed in a family environment with their relatives such as grandparents, grandparents and uncles, if they so desire. During the programme, children were given the benefit of a sponsorship scheme and other government schemes virtually in the presence of judicial officers and other officials.

