RJD to collect data on unreported Covid deaths in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s principal opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to play the role of a whistle-blower on the unreported cases of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

At a meeting held in Patna on Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called upon all the active workers of his party to collect data on deaths and sick people from every district, block and panchayat across the state and report them to the party headquarters. As per a rough estimate, there are more than 2 lakh active RJD workers in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the Nitish Kumar government of gaining accolades with the help of fake statistics on vaccination and deaths and defrauding people. He accused the government of hiding data on deaths and presenting unbelievable figures on vaccination.

As Yadav asked people of the state and his party cadre to keep a close watch on the government’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic, he also urged them to get vaccinated ahead of a possible third wave.

RJD has been running ‘Lalu Kitchens’ in districts aimed at providing free food to poor people.

Ahead of the meeting, BJP and the JD (U) attacked Tejashwi Yadav for not getting vaccinated yet. The opposition leader had earlier declared that he would get the jab only after 70 percent of the state’s population is vaccinated.

BJP state spokesperson Dr. Ram Sagar Singh said that Tejashwi Yadav probably has an apprehension that his sexual ability will be affected after taking the vaccine. “He should trust the scientists of the country and abroad. Research has proved that the vaccine has no side-effects,” Singh said.

He should first take the vaccine and motivate the workers, the BJP spokesperson said.

When asked about Singh’s comment, Tejashwi Yadav said that the filthy statement exposed the mentality of BJP. “What can be expected from people of indecent mentality? We take his abusive language as a blessing,” he responded.

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that not a single operation for black fungus was being done at Nalanda Medical College & Hospital or Patna Medical College & Hospital.

“There is also a shortage of black fungus medicines and a lack of coordination in the NDA alliance,” Tejashwi Yadav said.