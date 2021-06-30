STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikh leaders meet Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, seek anti-conversion law

President of DSGMC, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a delegation is likely to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

The meeting took place less than 24 hours after members of the Sikh community staged protests in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Sikh leaders met Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday to discuss the alleged forced conversion and wedding of Sikh women in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation comprising BJP spokesperson and former BJP MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar RP Singh, Jago Party president Manjit Singh GK and others submitted a memorandum seeking a strong anti-conversion law.

After meeting the Sikh leaders, Reddy said: “Forced conversion and wedding of Sikh girls in Kashmir is wrong and the delegation has submitted a memorandum. I will discuss this with the Union Home Minister regarding the action that needs to be taken.”

The meeting took place less than 24 hours after members of the Sikh community staged protests in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) also took part in the demonstrations. President of DSGMC, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a delegation is likely to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

Earlier, Shah had also assured to meet these leaders to discuss the issue of religious conversion and possible action against those found guilty. The Sikh leaders said they had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he had been working towards normalisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, a massive protest was staged at J&K House in New Delhi. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and president of DSGMC, Sirsa met J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Monday to discuss the matter. Sirsa handed over a memorandum, demanding a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of the inter-religious marriage act.

District Commissioner Pandurang Pole, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar and SSP (Srinagar) Sandeep Chaudhary attended the meeting.

