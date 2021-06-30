STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till July 31

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 30th June 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 01:12 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

