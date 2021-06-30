STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi, Tej Pratap take Sputnik jabs; face NDA taunts over choosing 'foreign' brand

Both the sons of RJD national president Lalu Prasad took their Sputnik shots at the Medanta hospital in Patna.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap Yadav being administered Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | Tej Pratap Yadav, Twitter)

Tej Pratap Yadav being administered Sputnik V vaccine. (Photo | Tej Pratap Yadav, Twitter)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had been facing flak from the ruling NDA in Bihar for his reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19, on Wednesday took the jab along with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Both the sons of RJD national president Lalu Prasad took their Sputnik shots at the Medanta hospital here.

"We took the Sputnik vaccine, A vaccine is a vaccine. What difference does it make whether it is Indian or foreign", Yadav told reporters afterwards.

Minutes after the two took the shots, former minister and JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar issued a sarcastic video statement.

"They are born in a rich family, to a father with tainted background who is a convict in a case of economic offence. No wonder they find Sputnik, developed in Russia, and not indigenous Covishield or Covaxin, to their taste", the JD(U) leader remarked, making an oblique reference to Lalu Prasads involvement in the fodder scam.

ALSO READ | Congress should be fulcrum of any national coalition against NDA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, and former deputy chief minister, came out with a flurry of tweets saying the sons of Lalu Prasad took the jabs "belatedly" and they should now convince their father, and mother Rabri Devi, to get vaccinated.

"If Lalu Prasad is already vaccinated, the information should be made public. It would send across a positive message among the public. Also, Tejashwi, the leader of the opposition and Tej Pratap, an ex-minister for health, would have done better to have chosen a government hospital for taking the jabs", Modi said.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other dignitaries have taken the shots at public health facilities and the brother duo "should avoid lending their heft to branding of private hospitals which are beyond the reach of the poor".

Incidentally, on the previous day when asked about the delay in getting vaccinated, Tejashwi Yadav had shot back "what is the hurry. I fall in the 18-44 years age group. This is the last category".

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav Sputnik V Sputnik vaccine COVID 19 NDA
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp