STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

42 people, including 23 cops, test COVID-19 positive ahead of Maharashtra Assembly's Budget session

While BJP alleged that the Uddhav government was trying to curtail the session on the pretext of coronavirus situation, the latter shifted the blame on the opposition.

Published: 01st March 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ahead of the Budget Session of the Maharashtra assembly, a total of 42 people, including two journalists and 23 Police officers, have tested positive for COVID-19, said the Mumbai-based JJ Hospital.

The session is scheduled to start today and will go on till March 10.

BJP alleged that the government was trying to curtail the session on the pretext of coronavirus situation, but parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab claimed last week that it was opposition parties that wanted a one-day session.

The session will start with the Governor's address to the two houses while the Budget will be tabled on March 8, the minister told reporters.

"The state government will also table supplementary demands on the first day. The house will hold a discussion on governor's speech on March 2 while next two days are reserved for discussion on supplementary demands," Parab said.

The legislature will discuss proposals of opposition parties on March 5 and some bills will also be tabled, he said.

There will be no sittings on March 6 and 7 due to the weekend.

Parab, a minister from the Shiv Sena, claimed that the opposition suggested a one-day session due to the COVID-19 situation, "but we decided to have a ten-day session." 

On Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis' claim that he walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting in protest, Parab said the meeting was already over by then.

"After the meeting was over, ruling parties' leaders were having informal chat with opposition leaders. He announced a walk-out on some pretext then."

"The meeting was already over, so the walk-out was meaningless. Anyone can check the minutes of the meeting," the minister added.

Earlier, Fadnavis alleged after the meeting that the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government was using the pretext of the rising number of COVID-19 cases to curtail the session.

"The BJP condemns such a move, hence we walked out of the meeting," he said, alleging that the government did not want to be questioned on issues such as "rampant corruption".

Fadnavis also pointed out that the election of the new Speaker was not on the agenda of the meeting.

The post fell vacant with the resignation of Nana Patole who has taken over as chief of the state unit of the Congress.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp