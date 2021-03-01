Bihar judicial records and free legal advice in digital mode

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a move aimed at ensuring that common people get easy access to the law through digital technology, the status of 46.18 lakh cases, 8.3 lakh orders and judgements of various courts in Bihar have been uploaded on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), created in collaboration with the Supreme Court of India.

As part of the plan, nearly four lakh Common Services Centres listed as entities under the Ministry of Electronics & IT of the Government of India are working with lawyers are providing free litigation advice to those who log in from across the country.

Sharing the details after inaugurating the Patna High Court’s centenary building on Saturday, Patna Sahib MP and Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the status of 18.09 crore cases and 13.59 crore orders have been uploaded on NJDG.

“Case status and orders available can be accessed by anyone at the click of a button. This is the way to ensure justice through the digital initiative,” Prasad said.

Prasad added that the Common Services Centres are facilitating free litigation advice from a panel of acclaimed lawyers.

“People facing problems from various sections, labourers in getting their dues, and many others from the OBC, SC and ST sections are getting free advice,” Prasad said.

“One can virtually meet the panel of lawyers. Since 2017, in 6.35 lakh cases advice has been provided.”

The Law Minister said that during the pandemic, 76.38 lakh cases (52,353 in Supreme Court, 24.55 lakh in high courts, 51.83 lakh in district courts) were heard digitally.