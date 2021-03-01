STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP likely to release first list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls in first week of March

According to sources, BJP is likely to announce its first list for the state assembly election in the first week of March after the CEC's meeting on March 4.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bhartiya Janta Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet in the first week of March to decide the candidates' list for the upcoming assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

According to sources, BJP is likely to announce its first list for the state assembly election in the first week of March after the CEC's meeting. The meeting is likely to take place on March 4.

BJP's CEC consists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.

The election for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry were announced last Friday by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's rule has been imposed and the assembly is kept under suspended animation after the former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence in the parliament.

Assam has 126 Members in its Legislative Assembly, West Bengal has 294, Tamil Nadu has 234, Kerala has 140 and Puducherry has 33 seats (30 elected and 3 nominated by Centre).

As per the schedule, West Bengal State Assembly elections will be in eight-phases, while Assam will be voting in three phases.Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP candidates list Assembly elections Tamil Nadu Kerala West Bengal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp