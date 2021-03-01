STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Co-WIN app meant only for administrators': Centre shares how to register on portal

This was clarified by the ministry amid reported glitches in doing registrations as India opened up vaccination for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

CoWIN App

Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that the Co-WIN app on Play Store is meant for use only by administrators, and that registration and booking for appointment for COVID-19 vaccination has to be done through the portal.

This was clarified by the ministry amid reported glitches in doing registrations as India opened up vaccination for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

"Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: www.cowin.gov.in.There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration.The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the ministry tweeted.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal www.cowin.gov.in or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

There is also a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the nearby session site to get vaccinated, it said.

The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

All citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022, are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number, said the ministry as it also released a user manual to handhold the citizens to register and schedule an appointment for vaccination, according to a guidance document issued by ministry.

A one time password (OTP) verification will be done prior to registration to ensure veracity of the mobile number and after registration, an account will be created on Co-WIN for the person.

The person can access (login) account on Co-WIN using the mobile phone number used at the time of registration.

Features for adding beneficiaries, editing their details and for booking appointment(s) will be available in the citizen's account, the document stated.

The citizen can delete only beneficiaries as have been added by him/her.

"If one out of the four beneficiaries registered in an account is vaccinated, only three registrations are left, and so on. "Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration. Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted," the document stated.

A beneficiary then has to select the ID card type and provide ID card number.

The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different.

Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration - Aadhaar card/letter, electoral photo identity card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR smart card or pension document with a photograph.

If the age of the beneficiary is from 45 to 59 years, the beneficiary will be prompted to confirm if he/she has any specified comorbidity.

In such cases, the beneficiary will also be advised to bring the comorbidity certificate signed by a Registered Medical Practitioner.

Once all the necessary details are recorded by the beneficiary, registration is completed and an acknowledgement (registration slip/token) will be sent to beneficiary on his registered mobile number.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Co-WIN Play Store COVID-19 COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp