STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 vaccination drive 2.0: Teething troubles witnessed at some places in Rajasthan

The drive was launched on January 16 with healthcare and sanitation workers being inoculated in the first phase.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during a countrywide inoculation drive, at BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai, Monday,

An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during a countrywide inoculation drive, at BKC jumbo vaccination centre . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: Teething troubles were witnessed at a few places in Rajasthan as the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Monday.

People aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 who are suffering from comorbidities are eligible for vaccinations under the second phase of the drive.

The drive was launched on January 16 with healthcare and sanitation workers being inoculated in the first phase.

The day started with enthusiasm among the senior citizens who reached the vaccination centres for getting the first dose.

However, problems like delay in registration were encouraged during the initial hours.

At some centres including the one at Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur, people had to wait for one to two hours before getting the shot while technical glitches delayed the drive at a few places including six sites in the super-speciality block of the new medical college hospital in Kota.

The vaccination drive was held at nearly two dozen centres in Jaipur and 118 sites, including those at private hospitals, in the Kota division comprising Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts, officials said.

In Jaipur, Governor Kalraj Mishra got vaccinated at the Raj Bhavan.

The first dose was administered under the supervision of the principal of SMS medical college Sudhir Bhandari.

Thanking scientists for successfully developing the vaccine in a short time while following all standards and prescribed procedures, Mishra appealed that eligible people should get both doses of the vaccine on time without any hesitation.

Mishra said that there should be no carelessness after the first dose of the vaccine and protocols like social distancing, wearing face masks should be properly followed. Meanwhile, 72-year-old Mangla Dixit was the first to receive the jab at the SMS government hospital in Jaipur.

After getting the shot, she told reporters that those eligible should not hesitate in getting vaccinated.

"The prime minister too got the first dose of vaccination today. It is safe and people should come forward," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

A 69-year-old ex-serviceman received the first shot in Kota while former Rajasthan finance minister Harimohan Sharma received the first shot in Bundi.

"I am feeling at ease with no complications or trouble and I appeal to the people to move to vaccination sites in their areas to get vaccinated," 82-year-old Sharma said after getting the shot.

According to chief medical and health officer, Jhalawar, Sajid Khan, "There has been a good response from senior citizens at most of the vaccination sites in Jhalawar, particularly in rural areas there is no apprehension among them."

While the vaccination is free at government hospitals, it costs Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals as fixed by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan covid vaccine Rajasthan covid cases coronvirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp