COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens begins in 37 Goa centres

By PTI

PANAJAI: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above the age of 45 with comorbidites began at 37 centres in Goa on Monday along with the rest of the country.

Those wanting to get inoculated need to produce government authorised identity documents like Aadhaar cards, while the 45 plus age group beneficiaries will have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner on a prescribed format approved by the Centre, an official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said the drive has started in 37 government-run facilities and a meeting would be held shortly to get private hospitals on board as well.

"The response so far has been good. The 37 centres include GMCH, South Goa District Hospital, Mapusa, Ponda Sub District Hospital. Each centre has a target of administering 100 doses per day," he said.