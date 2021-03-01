STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore with 15,510 new infections; toll nears 1.6 lakh mark

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,86,457, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Published: 01st March 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting in a line for their chance for getting tested for COVID-19 at KSR Bengaluru Railway station on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510 new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases reached 1,11,12,241 in the country, while the death toll rose to 1,57,157 with 106 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,86,457, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, it stated.

The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.41 per cent.

The active cases further increased to 1,68,627, which comprises 1.52 per cent of the total infections, as per the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,68,58,774 samples have been tested for coronavirus till February 28, with 6,27,668 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 106 new fatalities include 62 from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala, seven from Punjab and five from Karnataka.

A total of 1,57,157 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 52,154 from Maharashtra, 12,496 from Tamil Nadu, 12,331 from Karnataka, 10,910 from Delhi, 10,268 from West Bengal, 8,725 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

