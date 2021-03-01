Jharkhand schools to reopen for Class 8 and above from Monday

By Express News Service

RANCHI: More than 1,400 government schools in Jharkhand will reopen after nearly a year on March 1 for students of Class VIII and above. Jharkhand Education Project Council has directed schools to sanitise their premises and make arrangements to ensure safety.

Students will be made aware of coronavirus through a video prepared by the state government. Special care will be taken to sanitise schools used as quarantine centers. As per an advisory issued by JEPC, every student will be shown the video prepared to protect themselves.

Schools will be asked to announce the measures taken on notice boards. School administrations have also been advised to maintain social distancing in and outside classrooms. Consent letter from parents of students attending classes is mandatory.