No meeting at government-level yet, Kailash yatra doubtful this year too

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Kailash-Mansarovar annual pilgrimage might be cancelled for the second year in a row. It did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

With no instruction or news of any preparatory meeting from the Union Ministry of External Affairs yet, officials of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) said they are doubtful of the yatra taking place this year.

“Preparatory meetings for the yatra are held in January and February every year. No meeting has been convened so far, which is why it is not certain if the yatra will happen this year,” said KMVN general manager Ashok Joshi.

KMVN is the nodal agency that has been managing the annual pilgrimage from Lipulekh Pass since 1981.

According to normal practice, the first few meetings are convened by the Ministry of External Affairs, followed by a meeting in Pithoragarh which is attended by representatives of KMVN, district administration and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.