STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab to introduce death penalty for fatality due to spurious liquor

The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet in the wake of a hooch tragedy in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several lives were lost due to consumption of spurious liquor

Published: 01st March 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Monday decided to amend its excise act, introducing the death penalty in cases where people die after consuming spurious liquor.

The decision was taken by the Punjab Cabinet on Monday in the wake of a hooch tragedy in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where several lives were lost due to the consumption of spurious liquor in July last year.

The Bill in this regard will be introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, according to a government release, which said the aim is to instil fear of law among the offenders and impose stiff punishment.

A new Section 61-A has been inserted in Punjab Excise Act, 1914, according to which in case of death, the guilty shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine which may extend up to Rs 20 lakh.

In case of disability or grievous hurt, the guilty will be punished with imprisonment for at least six years extendable up to life imprisonment and with fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh.

Likewise, any other consequential injury is caused to a person, the guilty shall be punished with the imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and fine which may extend to Rs 5 lakh, and in case of no injury caused to a person, the guilty shall be punished with imprisonment, which may extend to six months and fine up to Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Cabinet also made a provision to provide compensation to the kin of the victim by the manufacturer and seller of spurious liquor.

According to the Section 61-A (2) (i), the court may order if it satisfied that death or injury has been caused to any person due to consumption of liquor sold in any place, order the manufacturer and seller, whether or not he is convicted of an offence, to pay by way of compensation, an amount not less than Rs 5 lakh to the legal representatives of each deceased or Rs 3 lakh to the person to whom grievous hurt has been caused, or Rs 50,000 to the person for any other consequential injury.

Provided that where the liquor is sold in a licensed shop, the liability to pay the compensation under this section shall be on the licensee and further that no appeal can be filed by the accused unless the amount ordered to be paid under this section is deposited by him in the court.

The Section 63 has also been amended to enhance the term of imprisonment in the existing provisions of the Act from one year to three years and amount of fine up to Rs 1,000 to 10,000 for the offence of alteration or attempt to alteration of denatured spirit.

Likewise, the cabinet also gave approval to amend Section 61 (1) to enhance the term of imprisonment from three years to five years under the chapter 'Offences and Penalties' of the Act for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture and possession etc.of any intoxicant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spurious liquor Punjab spurious liquor Punjab spurious liquor death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp