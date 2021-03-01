Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Girl living in one-room tin shed excels in 10th exam

Parveena Ayoub, who lives in one room tin-shed in Khurhama area in Ganderbal district, secured 490 marks out of 500 in the recently declared 10th class results. The girl from a poor family did not take any tuition and borrowed books and notes from her friends to prepare for the exams. Her father is a labourer and has to support a family of six, including four daughters and wife. Parveena wants to become a doctor. DPS-Srinagar has awarded ‘Satya Devi Amla’ prize and a two year fully-funded scholarship to Parveena. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5000. DPS-Srinagar has also assured to provide her the best platform to excel in academics and other co-curricular fields.

No licence required for stone crushers & others

To promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the UT administration notified J&K Stone Crushers/ Hot and Wet Mixing Plants Regulation Rules, 2021 dispensing away the requirement of a license to start operation of stone crushers/ hot and wet mixing plants in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision will facilitate establishment and functioning of stone crushers, hot & wet mixing plants and boost the supply of raw material required in the construction sector. This will also expedite completion of various mega-projects in Jammu & Kashmir. The new rules recognise a stone crusher/hot and wet mixing plant as a mineral-based processing unit different from those indulged in mineral mining activity. The applicability of provisions regulating the working of industrial units has been extended to cover these units.

Sonamarg opened for tourists ahead of schedule

With tourists returning to Kashmir, Sonamarg was thrown open for tourists on February 25. It was for the first time that this tourist destination was thrown open in February, two months ahead of the scheduled opening. Sonamarg usually opens for tourists in April-end. Located at an altitude of 2740 meters above sea level in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and surrounded by snow capped mountains, the popular destination is still covered with snow. The Tourism department wants to promote it as a winter destination also.

Absconder on run for 31 years arrested

An absconder, who was on run for 31 years, was finally arrested. The police got leads that fugitive Bashir Ahmad Zagoo of Anantnag was hiding at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. A team of J&K police rushed to Shimla and managed to arrest him. Bashir was evading arrest for the last 31 years. He was wanted for his involvement in a theft case registered against him in 1990. After being brought to Kashmir, the accused was presented before a Srinagar court for police remand. Another absconder Farooq Ahmad Rajput, who was evading his arrest from July 2019, was also caught in the police net in a separate operation.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com