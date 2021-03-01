STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary

Parveena Ayoub, who lives in one room tin-shed in Khurhama area in Ganderbal district, secured 490 marks out of 500 in the recently declared 10th class results.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Girl living in one-room tin shed excels in 10th exam
Parveena Ayoub, who lives in one room tin-shed in Khurhama area in Ganderbal district, secured 490 marks out of 500 in the recently declared 10th class results. The girl from a poor family did not take any tuition and borrowed books and notes from her friends to prepare for the exams. Her father is a labourer and has to support a family of six, including four daughters and wife. Parveena wants to become a doctor.  DPS-Srinagar has awarded ‘Satya Devi Amla’ prize and a two year fully-funded scholarship to Parveena. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5000. DPS-Srinagar has also assured to provide her the best platform to excel in academics and other co-curricular fields.

No licence required for stone crushers & others 
To promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the UT administration notified J&K Stone Crushers/ Hot and Wet Mixing Plants Regulation Rules, 2021 dispensing away the requirement of a license to start operation of stone crushers/ hot and wet mixing plants in Jammu and Kashmir.  The decision will facilitate establishment and functioning of stone crushers, hot & wet mixing plants and boost the supply of raw material required in the construction sector. This will also expedite completion of various mega-projects in Jammu & Kashmir. The new rules recognise a stone crusher/hot and wet mixing plant as a mineral-based processing unit different from those indulged in mineral mining activity.  The applicability of provisions regulating the working of industrial units has been extended to cover these units.

Sonamarg opened for tourists ahead of schedule
With tourists returning to Kashmir, Sonamarg was thrown open for tourists on February 25. It was for the first time that this tourist destination was thrown open in February, two months ahead of the scheduled opening. Sonamarg usually opens for tourists in April-end. Located at an altitude of 2740 meters above sea level in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and surrounded by snow capped mountains, the popular destination is still covered with snow. The Tourism department wants to promote it as a winter destination also.  

Absconder on run for 31 years arrested
An absconder, who was on run for 31 years, was finally arrested. The police got leads that fugitive Bashir Ahmad Zagoo of Anantnag was hiding at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. A team of J&K police rushed to Shimla and managed to arrest him. Bashir was evading arrest for the last 31 years. He was wanted for his involvement in a theft case registered against him in 1990. After being brought to Kashmir, the accused was presented before a Srinagar court for police remand. Another absconder Farooq Ahmad Rajput, who was evading his arrest from July 2019, was also caught in the police net in a separate operation.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp