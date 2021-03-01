STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court judges, family members to get vaccine jabs on Tuesday

Te judges have not been given any such option to choose between both the vaccines, adding that it will be conducted entirely through Co-Win system.

Supreme Court

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judges and their family members will be administered their first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, according to the SC Registry sources.

Earlier, it was reported that the judges of the apex court would get the option to choose between Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

Later, the Union Health Ministry, in a clarification, said the judges have not been given any such option to choose between both the vaccines, adding that it will be conducted entirely through Co-Win system.

"The government facility, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary, within the Supreme Court will be used for the vaccination purpose," the Ministry said.

The retired judges of the apex court and their family members will also be vaccinated tomorrow.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began today. Everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for Rs 250 at many private hospitals.

Several politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.

