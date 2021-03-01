UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Rawat Pathshala in Gorakhpur welcomed students with arti and tika. Some students, however, were seen without face masks.

Students welcomed to school with balloons. (Photo | Twitter/ANI(

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Private and government primary schools across Uttar Pradesh greeted students of Classes 1 to 5 with balloons and flowers as they reopened on Monday, nearly a year after they were closed due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rawat Pathshala in Gorakhpur welcomed students with arti and tika.

"Desks and benches have been sanitised. Students have been asked to wear masks and wash their hands. We are ready to follow the state government's guidelines," said Brijanand Prasad Yadav, Principal of the school.

Some students, however, were seen without face masks. Responding to this, Yadav said that face masks had also been made a part of the school uniform and parents of the defaulters will be asked not to send their children without masks.

Sangeeta Singh, a teacher at the school said, "We are so happy to have the students back in school. We are being careful to follow all protocols and are doing our best to make up for the lost time through the 100-day model."

Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.

"I am so glad to be back in school. I haven't seen my friends in a long time. I'm very glad to see my teachers as well," said a student.

There are currently 2,103 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,92,699 recoveries and 8,725 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

