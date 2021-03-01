Ward boy held for molesting pregnant woman in Thane's COVID-19 centre

By PTI

THANE: A ward boy of a Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation-run COVID care centre was arrested for allegedly molesting a pregnant patient there, police said on Monday.

The ward boy, identified as Shrikant Mohite (34), entered the room where the victim was resting and molested her, but was caught by others at the centre after she raised an alarm, a Bazarpeth police station official said.

He was charged under section 354 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), he added.

KDMC medical officer Dr Ashwini Patil said the civic body was also conducting a probe into the incident.