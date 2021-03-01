STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Will give boost to immunisation campaign': Bharat Biotech hails PM Modi for taking Covid vaccine

PM Modi was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at the AIIMS in Delhi on the very first day of expansion of the inoculation drive to cover people aged 60 and above.

COVID Vaccine

Besides Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is the other vaccine being administered in the country. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The personal example set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine would give a huge boost to the immunization campaign against the pandemic, city-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

Modi was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at the AIIMS in Delhi on the very first day of expansion of the inoculation drive to cover people aged 60 and above and those between 45-59 having co-morbidities.

Hailing the Prime Minister for taking the vaccine on the first day, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella also expressed gratitude to him for reposing trust in Covaxin.

"We thank the Honble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine himself and are deeply appreciative of the gesture. This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunization against the ongoing pandemic," he said.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the Honble Prime Minister for reposing his trust in the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN. We urge all fellow citizens to not hesitate from taking part in the COVID-19 immunization programme so that the country can bring an end to this public health crisis," Ella said.

After taking the vaccine, Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Nurse P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the prime minister, sources said.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Besides Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is the other vaccine being administered in the country.

