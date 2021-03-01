STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youngsters should get COVID-19 vaccine first, not me, says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge

He congratulated the scientists who have made the COVID-19 vaccines but reminded that "such success should not be used for political gains".

New leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

New leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Monday said that priority should be given to youngsters for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am above 70 years of age. You should give the COVID-19 vaccine to youngsters and increase the longevity of their life. I merely have 10 to 15 more years to live, Youngsters have a long life to live. I will also take the vaccine," said Kharge when asked if he would take the jab in the ongoing vaccination phase.

On Amit Shah's criticism of Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'Fisheries Ministry' gaffe, Kharge said, "As there are at least 100 constituencies in the coastal belt, the Fisheries ministry should be an independent Ministry rather than clubbed to in a single ministry with Animal Husbandry and Dairying".

"BJP is misleading people on this issue and fuel prices should be reduced as fishermen have to go a long way into deep waters to get the fish," he added.

"BJP is playing 'divide and rule' and caste politics. They are buying MLAs to bring down Congress governments in many states. I have to bear brunt of them playing caste politics," he added.

He congratulated the scientists who have made the COVID-19 vaccines but reminded that "such success should not be used for political gains".

  • a.k.sehanobis

    If Mr.Kharge thinks so
    12 hours ago reply

  • Sundhar. S
    Follow doctors advise. Dont give political spin. And this covid affects elderly and 50+ more than the youngsters Mr. Wiseguy.
    13 hours ago reply
