Assam polls: Law to nullify CAA among Congress’ ‘five poll guarantees’

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP often talks about the CAA elsewhere in the country but does not have the courage to do so in Assam.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a poll rally in Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Launching the “five-guarantee campaign” in poll-bound Assam on Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party would bring in a law to nullify the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The other guarantees are five lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives. Priyanka said these are not promises but guarantees.

“This is an election of trust. The people of Assam have been cheated by a party that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave CAA instead. The Congress is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees,” she said at a rally in Tezpur.

The Congress leader took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second straight day.

“The PM said Assam tea is being attacked but they themselves are attacking Assam’s identity for the past five years. BJP-RSS leaders have kept making the attack but the PM is silent,” Priyanka said.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam during campaign

She said the BJP often talks about the CAA elsewhere in the country but does not have the courage to do so in Assam.

“Assam has become like an ATM for BJP where they get money any time. Seventy per cent tax on petrol and diesel goes to the coffers of Government of India. Money doesn’t reach you,” she told the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka joined a group of tea workers and plucked tea leaves at the Sadhuru Tea Estate in Biswanath district. The basket on her back, where plucked tea leaves are kept, was balanced by a band on her head.

Explaining the rationale of five guarantees, state Congress chief Ripun Bora said the party had identified the top issues facing people through the “Asom Basaon Ahok” (Save Assam) yatra and was now presenting its solutions to the public.

Congress general secretary in-charge of the state, Jitendra Singh said the party’s symbol of hand has five fingers and each stood for a guarantee.

