STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal tie-up against Congress ethos: Anand Sharma

Sharma said such issues needed to be approved by the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In open dissent against the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance in West Bengal, senior party leader Anand Sharma, who is part of the ‘G-23’, said that the tie-up was against the party’s core ideology and Gandhian-Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party.

Sharma said such issues needed to be approved by the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body. Interestingly, the outburst by the Rajya Sabha MP came on a day the party high command appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is also part of G-23, as member of screening committee for Assam polls.   

A small group of G-23 leaders had met in Jammu last week and said the Congress had weakened and that they were never consulted on issues related to the elections. Sharma directly targeted West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the alliance. “The Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists, but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement of West Bengal PCC president is painful and shameful. He must clarify,” the former union minister said.

On Sunday, the Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF held a mega rally in Kolkata that was attended by Chowdhury, along with other Congress and Left leaders. AICC in-charge for West Bengal Jitin Prasada, another member of the G-23, was also present at the rally. The ISF has been brought into the alliance by the Left Front.  

The internal turmoil in the Congress intensified after a group of 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 over the need for organisational elections. The party has announced to hold the organisational polls in May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front Anand Sharma West Bengal polls West Bengal elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp