STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine, even at private hospitals: CM Nitish Kumar

According to principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit, around 50 private hospitals have been shortlisted in the state where the vaccination will be given for free

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker injecting Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai

A health worker injecting Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at Royapettah Government Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: On his 70th birthday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that the Corona vaccine will be given free to the people even in the private hospitals which have been shortlisted for the inoculation.

Speaking on Monday after receiving his first dose, Kumar said that the Bihar government will pay for the vaccines administered to the people in the shortlisted private hospitals from its own treasury.

“With me, the first to be vaccinated today, the third phase of vaccination for Corona in Bihar has started for the people who are above 60 in their age,” Kumar told the media

He made an appeal to all to get vaccinated without even any fear.

The Corona vaccines were also arranged for the members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council together. “All will be vaccinated in Bihar for free.  It will be available for free everywhere,” Nitish Kumar said.

Health minister Mangal Pandey was also vaccinated on Monday. He said that over 1 crore people aged above 60 will be vaccinated in the third phase.

According to principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit, around 50 private hospitals have been shortlisted in the state where the vaccination will be given for free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar COVID-19 vaccine free covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp