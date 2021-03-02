Bihar government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine, even at private hospitals: CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: On his 70th birthday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that the Corona vaccine will be given free to the people even in the private hospitals which have been shortlisted for the inoculation.

Speaking on Monday after receiving his first dose, Kumar said that the Bihar government will pay for the vaccines administered to the people in the shortlisted private hospitals from its own treasury.

“With me, the first to be vaccinated today, the third phase of vaccination for Corona in Bihar has started for the people who are above 60 in their age,” Kumar told the media

He made an appeal to all to get vaccinated without even any fear.

The Corona vaccines were also arranged for the members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council together. “All will be vaccinated in Bihar for free. It will be available for free everywhere,” Nitish Kumar said.

Health minister Mangal Pandey was also vaccinated on Monday. He said that over 1 crore people aged above 60 will be vaccinated in the third phase.

According to principal health secretary Pratyay Amrit, around 50 private hospitals have been shortlisted in the state where the vaccination will be given for free.