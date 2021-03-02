STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: Police

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area following which villagers clashed with police.

Published: 02nd March 2021 11:37 AM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.

Five persons have been picked up by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told mediapersons on Monday night.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting.

Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack.

The postmortem report has not indicated any clear evidence of rape, the SSP said.

He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence the police has decided to conduct further microbiological tests using vaginal swabs.

"The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation," the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

Earlier, on Monday when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protestors collected at the the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road.

The SSP said efforts are on for giving adequate financial compensation to the victim's family.

