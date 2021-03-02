Farm agitation casts shadow on Punjab's Budget session

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The first day of the Budget session of Punjab Assembly got off to a stormy start on Monday in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against three new farm laws.As Governor VP Singh Badnore began his address, he was interrupted by Shiromani (SAD) Akali Dal MLAs led by Bikram Majithia who raised the slogan of ‘Go back Governor’. SAD MLAs questioned the Governor for not sending the amendments passed by the Punjab assembly on farm bills for presidential nod. They rushed to the well of the House and threw papers in the air. They were later joined by the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Addressing the media later, Majithia, a former minister, said Monday’s protest had exposed the Congress which proved that it was hand-in-glove with the Centre. He said SAD legislators had appealed to the Congress to launch a joint protest against the governor for not recommending the Assembly’s objections to the President. “The Governor has been sitting over the recommendations, which is an insult to Punjabis,” he added. Majithia termed the Congress protest over fuel price hike as “hypocrisy”.When the session resumed in the afternoon, the Assembly paid tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation.