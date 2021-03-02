STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 12,286 COVID-19 infections, 91 fatalities

The active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:45 AM

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,24,527 with 12,286 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,98,921, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,248 with 91 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,98,921 which translates into a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped 1.41 per cent.

The active caseload was recorded at 1,68,358 which accounts for 1.51 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,76,18,057 samples have been tested up to March 1, of which 7,59,283 were done on Monday.

The 91 new fatalities include 30 from Maharashtra, 18 from Punjab and 13 from Kerala.

A total of 1,57,248 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 52,184 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,501 from Tamil Nadu, 12,336 from Karnataka, 10,911 from Delhi, 10,268 from West Bengal, 8,727 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

