STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur diary

The state has ensured proper storage arrangement for the 93 metric lakh tonne of paddy that has been procured by it recently.

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Bilaspur best performer in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 
Chhattisgarh has received the national award for best implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Bilaspur district achieved the highest percentage of Aadhaar-seeded beneficiaries and farmers receiving the aid in 2020-21. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave away the award to Collector Dr Saransh Mittar. CM Bhupesh Baghel appreciated the district administration for achieving the feat. Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per annum is provided to eligible farmer families. As many as 9,310 farmers have been benefitted under the scheme in Bilaspur.

Road Safety World Series cricket T-20 from March 5
Cricket fans will be able to witness the legends of the game in action from March 5 this year when the Chhattisgarh capital will host Road Safety World Series Cricket T-20 League at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. The series, which will go on till March 21, aims to create awareness about road safety. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virendar Sehwag, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan among others would be in attendance. Teams from England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies are participating. Owing to Covid-19 protocols, the Mayfair Lake Resort, where the players are likely to stay, has been declared as a ‘bio-bubble zone’ with restrictions on the entry of people other than the cricketers and permitted guests. 

Balco wins national award for manufacturing 
Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco), which produces nearly 15 per cent of the country’s aluminium, won gold medal in the ‘National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC)’, in recognition of the organisation’s thrust on excellence in strategic cost reduction, value-added product volume, capacity expansion, coal security, leadership and management talent. The company stated that it continues to explore the field of smart technologies to enhance performance in the face of fierce global competition. 

7,606 paddy storage platforms ready
The state has ensured proper storage arrangement for the 93 metric lakh tonne of paddy that has been procured by it recently. As many as 7,606 cemented platforms have been built to minimise crop spoilage and wastage owing to bad weather conditions, rodents and pests. Every year the state witnesses large quantity of stored paddy getting damaged. These platforms were built during the pandemic crisis under the MGNREGA, which created jobs on a large scale. According to officials of food and civil supplies department, each such platform measures 10.6 m length and 7.5 m width as per the requirements and built at the cost of Rs 2 lakh each.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp