STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape comment: Experts call for gender sensitisation 

Pointing out that such comments prevent the victims from coming out and reporting the incidents, they stressed the need for special training to judges on gender sensitisation.

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Legal experts expressed shock over the Supreme Court asking a rape accused if he was willing to marry the victim. Pointing out that such comments prevent the victims from coming out and reporting the incidents, they stressed the need for special training to judges on gender sensitisation. “The SC observation is a shocking one as marriage is not a solution for a rape survivor at all. These statements demoralise the victims,” said advocate Aparna Bhatt, who along with others had moved the Supreme Court to set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order last year granting bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he request the complainant to tie him a rakhi.

In November 2020, Attorney General K K Venugopal, while assisting the top court on the petition challenging the high court order, had said judges needed to be educated on gender sensitisation. The national and state judicial academies must have programmes on gender sensitisation, he had told the court.
Voicing concern over the SC observation, Supreme Court lawyer Rekha Aggarwal said, “It is high time our society and judiciary stopped treating a woman as a commodity. Rape is rape and there is no question of condoning the same on the pretext of marriage. When we are treating every victim of rape as a survivor, then it is the need of the hour that in spite of giving choice to the accused to get married to the girl, consent should first be taken from her whether or not she would be able to cope up with the life-long stigma which the accused had given her.”

Preeti Pratishruti Dash, a legal researcher with National Law University, Delhi, said, “Unfortunately, the enforcement of the criminal law of rape itself reinforces prejudicial stereotypes about women’s sexuality. Rape is seen as especially heinous if it harms the marital prospects of a woman, since society, as well as courts, consider a woman ‘respectable’ only if she falls within the marital economy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp