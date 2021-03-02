STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Serial rapist' held after encounter in UP's Greater Noida

Published: 02nd March 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 12:56 AM

Crimes against women are rising in India. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: A 'serial rapist' wanted in multiple cases of crime against women was arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, officials said.

The accused, also involved in cases of loot and thefts, was held after he got injured in the gunfight that broke out in Surajpur Police Station area at around 10 pm, the officials said.

The action came in pursuance of a rape case lodged at the Surajpur Police Station on February 25, Deputy Commissioner of Police (women safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"During investigation of the case, the role of this serial rapist came to light. He was involved in multiple cases in 2019 also after which he was arrested and sent to jail," Shukla said.

"He got released on bail this February and has been involved in four rape cases after that within a matter of a few days," the officer said.

Shukla said the modus operandi in the recent cases was similar to that of the accused in the previous cases as the women were targeted on isolated road stretches by someone lurking in the bushes who would attack suddenly.

His criminal history was checked and multiple teams were formed which immediately started efforts to locate him.

After a search of four days on Monday night, he was tracked near the Greater Noida Authority's office, the officer said.

"A police team had also visited the accused's hometown of Hamirpur in pursuance of the case. Today, he was tracked in Greater Noida but a gunfight broke out when the police team approached him. He got hit on his leg during the exchange of fire and was held," Shukla said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out and all efforts will be made to get a fast track trial of the accused to ensure punishment to him, the officer said.

An illegal country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from the possession of the accused, who has been hospitalised for treatment, the police said.

