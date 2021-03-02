STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRP scam: Bombay High Court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

Justice PD Naik granted bail to Partho Dasgupta on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two solven sureties of the same amount.

Published: 02nd March 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused in the alleged Television Rating points (TRP) rigging scam.

Justice P D Naik granted bail to Dasgupta (55) on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two solvent sureties of the same amount.

"The bail plea is allowed. The applicant (Dasgupta) shall be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount," the HC said.

The court allowed him to furnish a temporary cash surety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, until which he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

The permission was given after Dasgupta's counsel Aabad Ponda told the court that the process of preparing and submitting the solvent sureties will take time.

The court directed Dasgupta to surrender his passport to the police station concerned and not leave India without permission of the trial court.

"The applicant shall attend the police station concerned on the first Saturday of each month for a period of six months. After that, he shall appear once in three months," it said.

The court directed Dasgupta to attend the case trial as and when required and not tamper with evidence or witnesses in the case.

Dasgupta approached the HC in January this year after a sessions court rejected his bail plea while noting that he had played a vital role in the scam and was its alleged "mastermind".

He was arrested on December 24 last year and is in jail since then.

Dasgupta is accused of having misused his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company which runs all Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The Mumbai police while opposing Dasgupta's bail plea had said he played a direct role in the manipulation of TRPs for TV news channels.

The police had relied on Dasgupta's chats with Goswami where they discussed manipulation of TRPs.

Dasgupta's counsel Ponda earlier urged the HC to grant him bail, saying the police had already filed their charge sheet in the case and his custodial interrogation was not required any more.

Ponda had also told the HC that Dasgupta's WhatsApp chats, including his chats with co-accused Goswami, were merely "lose talks".

On January 16, Dasgupta was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital here from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his blood sugar levels went up and he fell unconscious.

He was admitted to the ICU of the J J Hospital and was discharged on January 22.

Following his discharge, his lawyers had moved the HC seeking an urgent hearing of his bail plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRP scam TRP Television Rating Points Television Rating Points Scam Partho Dasgupta BARC Bombay High Court Bombay HC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp