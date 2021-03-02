STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand budget session: Opposition calls Trivendra led government 'General Dyre's government'

The issue was raised in the assembly on the second day of its ongoing budget session by Congress MLA and the party'sThe opposition on Tuesday called BJP government of the state 'General Dyer's governm

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

The opposition alleged that the government has been doing nothing for the people.  (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Dehradun: Second day of the budget session of Uttarakhand legislative assembly witnessed hot exchange between state government and the opposition. 

The opposition on Tuesday called BJP government of the state 'General Dyer's government' alleging the government brutalizing own people. 

Congress MLA Pritam Singh raised the issue by moving a motion on lathi charge incident on Monday. 

"The police acting on the orders of this government attacked the women and elderly which mirrored General Dyer of the British rule who ordered to open fire on the freedom fighters at Jallianwala Bagh. This government doesn't believe in democracy," said Singh. 

He further said, "The government resorted to high handedness against villagers who were well within their democratic right to hold protest for their demand of widening the 19-km road in their village in Ghat area near Gairsain."

Singh also added that the residents of the village have been holding their protest for over 80 days now but the government failed to pay any attention. 

The opposition MLAs led by Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition moved into the well of the House demanding an apology from the government over Monday's incident before staging a walkout and holding a sit-in protest at the entrance of the assembly and raising slogans against the government.

The opposition also alleged that the government has been doing nothing for the people. 

"The government is doing nothing to control skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including fuel and food items. The common people of this country are suffering due to steep price rise of petroleum and essential items of daily use including vegetable and pulses. Our neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and even Bhutan is doing better," added Hridayesh.

The opposition alleging the government of insulting the motherhood of the hills demanded an apology from the government over the incident.

The House managed to pass two amendment bills related to a change in a non-government university operating in Uttarakhand and another related to marketing of agricultural produce and livestock. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Assembly Congress MLAs Congress MLAs walkout lathi-charge on protesters
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp