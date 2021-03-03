Farmers to block KMP e-way on March 6, support trade unions

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions have announced a five-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on March 6, marking the 100th day of protests against the new farm laws on Delhi borders. They have also decided to support trade unions’ agitation against ‘privatization’ on March 15.

The decision was taken after a general body meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Singhu border on Tuesday. Darshan Pal, a senior member of the Morcha, said, “On March 6, we have decided on a five-hour blockade of KMP Expressway between 11 am to 4 pm.”

The way connects various protest sites outside Delhi.

“We will free the toll plazas.” The other decision includes hoisting black flags on houses and government offices. “We urge protesters to wear black bands that day,” said Pal.

He said the Morcha would mark March 8 as Mahila Kisan Diwas.

“All protest sites across the country will witness greater participation of women. We invite women’s organisations and others marking International Women’s Day to show their support to the protesting farmers and highlight the contribution of women farmers.’’

Central trade unions are marking March 15 as “anti-privatization” day.

The Morcha will support them and mark the day as “anti-corporatization” day in solidarity with the trade unions.

“We’ll also launch ‘MSP Dilao Abhiyan’ across the country. The campaign will be initiated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We invite all farmers to join the campaign,” said Pal.