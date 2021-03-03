STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers to block KMP e-way on March 6, support trade unions

The decision was taken after a general body meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Singhu border on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws in Jind district.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions have announced a five-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on March 6, marking the 100th day of protests against the new farm laws on Delhi borders. They have also decided to support trade unions’ agitation against ‘privatization’ on March 15.

The decision was taken after a general body meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Singhu border on Tuesday. Darshan Pal, a senior member of the Morcha, said, “On March 6, we have decided on a five-hour blockade of KMP Expressway between 11 am to 4 pm.”

The way connects various protest sites outside Delhi.

“We will free the toll plazas.” The other decision includes hoisting black flags on houses and government offices. “We urge protesters to wear black bands that day,” said Pal.

He said the Morcha would mark March 8 as Mahila Kisan Diwas.

“All protest sites across the country will witness greater participation of women. We invite women’s organisations and others marking International Women’s Day to show their support to the protesting farmers and highlight the contribution of women farmers.’’

Central trade unions are marking March 15 as “anti-privatization” day.

The Morcha will support them and mark the day as “anti-corporatization” day in solidarity with the trade unions.

“We’ll also launch ‘MSP Dilao Abhiyan’ across the country. The campaign will be initiated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We invite all farmers to join the campaign,” said Pal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMP Expressway Samyukta Kisan Morcha Darshan Pal Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp