India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council

Minorities were not being given even their due, India’s first secretary at UN Pawan Badhe said in New Delhi’s right to reply after Pakistan yet again raked up the Kashmir issue.

Published: 03rd March 2021 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India lashed out at Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying that Islamabad was providing pensions to UN-listed terrorists.

“The members of this Council are well aware that Pakistan has provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds and has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN.”  Pakistan is a country in a dire economic situation and it must stop wasting the time of the Council, Badhe added. 

Islamabad had approached the UNSC for basic expense for 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Lakshar-e-Taiba’s leader Zaki-ur- Rehman Lakhvi and Mahmood Sultan Bashiruddin, a Pakistani nuclear engineer.

“Pakistani leaders have admitted the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights,” he said.

“The Council should ask Pakistan why the size of minorities such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs has drastically shrunk since independence and why they and other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch, have been subjected to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuses and forced conversions.”

