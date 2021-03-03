Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 21,79,185

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last more than four months, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities, he said.

On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said.

As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506.

Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.

Currently 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine, whereas there are 82,343 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

Mumbai reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state capital to 3,28,742, and the death toll increased to 11,487 with six fresh fatalities in the city.

As many as 857 new cases were detected in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 2,11,256, while one new death took the death toll there to 4,579.

Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 924, 593, 449 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of 82,343 active COVID-19 patients, the highest 16,491 are in Pune district, followed by Nagpur and Thane with 10,132 and 8,810 patients.

In Thane circle that includes Mumbai, 2,209 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 7,31,411, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,846.

In Pune circle, 1,949 new COVID-19 cases took the tally of cases to 5,31,016, while four fresh fatalities took the death toll to 11,764.

With 1,625 new cases and two deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik Circle rose to 2,95,694 and the death toll increased to 5,275.

In Kolhapur circle, 106 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,20,035, while the death toll increased to 4,072 with two fresh fatalities. With 1,401 new cases and five fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur circle increased to 2,31,263 and death toll to 4,844.

In Aurangabad circle, 672 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 81,824, and the death toll increased to 2,053 with one fresh death, the official said.

With 86,884 new cases and six fresh fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur circle increased to 86,884 and death toll to 2,535. In Akola circle, 1,657 new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,00,912, and the death toll increased to 1,802 with 16 fresh deaths, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,79,185, New cases 9,855, Total deaths 52,280, Total recoveries 20,43,349, Active cases 82,343, Total tests conducted 1,65,09,506.