STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP lawyer in jail over 'indecent' birthday message to woman judge

After failing to get bail from a lower court, the advocate has filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh High Courts Indore bench seeking relief, they said.

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

INDORE: A Madhya Pradesh lawyer is in jail for the last three weeks after he was arrested by the police in Ratlam district for allegedly sending an "indecent" message to a woman judge on her birthday, officials said on Tuesday.

After failing to get bail from a lower court, the advocate has filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh High Courts Indore bench seeking relief, they said.

He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents) and others besides relevant sections of the I-T Act on a complaint lodged by a district court official at the Station Road police station in Ratlam city, the officials said.

It was alleged in the complaint that the lawyer had sent an indecent birthday wish to the woman judge on January 28 on her official email address.

The lawyer allegedly downloaded the display picture of the judge from her Facebook account and "used it for fraudulently" making a greeting card, the officials said, citing the complaint.

He was arrested on February 9 and an additional sessions judge rejected his bail plea on February 13, they said.

The prosecution had strongly objected to the lawyers' bail plea in the sessions court, arguing that his alleged actions amounted to sexual harassment and "outraging the modesty" of a woman.

According to the officials, the accused advocate is currently lodged a jail in Ratlam under judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp