STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Must reach out to individuals with communication disorders in unserved areas: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan was speaking after virtually inaugurating six new outreach service centres for communication disorders by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru on World Hearing Day.

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said efforts should be made to reach out to individuals with communication disorders in unserved areas of the country while those opposing loudspeakers beyond 10 pm are aware of its devastating effect on hearing health.

Vardhan was speaking after virtually inaugurating six new outreach service centres for communication disorders by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru on World Hearing Day.

The centres have been setup in Bihar, Odisha, and Karnataka.

"The number of individuals with such disorders and the lack of professionals and specialists to cater to their needs warrants for initiation of outreach service centres in hospitals across the country," he was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement.

"We should aim to reach out to the undeserved and unserved areas in the country to cater to the needs of individuals with communication disorders. This will enable early identification and diagnosis of communication disorder and early intervention, thereby preventing further deficits in speech, language and cognition and facilitating the overall development of the child," he said.

The Union minister said awareness must be spread about the dangers of continuous loud noise and the impact it can have on the ocular health of people.

Speaking on noise induced hearing loss, Vardhan said, "This is a sensitive issue and we should work on it. Those who oppose blaring noise and sounds beyond 10 pm are aware of the grave danger this persistent noise has on the ear health of everyone. Timely action is needed to prevent and address hearing loss across the life course," Vardhan said.

"Newborn screening, school screening and sensitisation programmes for the general public about different communication disorders, need for early identification and intervention should be included as a part of the outreach activity to promote early identification and early intervention of communication disorders," he was quoted as saying.

People are often unaware about the need for early screening and treatments available for communication disorder, he said.

Looking at the current data, there is an urgent need to prevent the occurrence of these communication disorders by taking appropriate measures through strategies like public education, early detection followed by early and continued intervention to restore effective functioning, the minister stressed.

Communication disorder not only affects the individual, but can have far-reaching effects on the entire family, he said.

Emphasising on the need for early identification and early intervention to control and manage communication disorders, the minister said, "Hearing impairment can lead to poor speech and language development in children. This can in turn affect their overall development of communication."

"However, if these are identified early and early intervention is initiated, it will reduce the negative consequences of the disorder," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan World Hearing Day
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp