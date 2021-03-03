STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People's trust, affection for Modi endure: BJP on Gujarat local poll win

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995, except for a couple of years due to rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela.

Published: 03rd March 2021 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

BJP flags. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday cited its sweeping victory and the Congress' rout in Gujarat local body polls to assert that farmers have voted for reforms brought in by the Modi government and rejected the opposition campaign on the issue as well as on LPG price.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the BJP's massive victory in the polls underscores that people's trust and affection for Modi endure and that they have rebuffed the Congress' negative campaign.

For the BJP to get such a mandate after being in power in the state for so long is a rare feat in politics, he said, adding that the Congress has been wiped out.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995, except for a couple of years due to rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela.

The ruling party has recorded a massive victory in the polls by getting a clear majority in all 31 district panchayats as well as in 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats and 74 out of 81 municipalities.

The Congress, the main opposition party in the state, could win a majority in only one municipality and 18 taluka panchayats.

The BJP's success followed its victory in all six municipal corporations, where polls were held in the first phase of the local body elections on February 21.

These results mean that people vote for development and that farmers are with reforms, Javadekar said, noting that the Congress in its campaign often used LPG cylinders, a reference to the rising petroleum prices, but in vain.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried to "defame" Gujarat, he said while referring to his speech in Assam in which he had targeted Gujarati traders for low wages of tea workers in the eastern state.

People have rejected his negative campaign, the BJP leader said.

Javadekar noted that the Gujarat win follows a trail of BJP victories in various polls, including the Bihar assembly election and bypolls and local body election across the country in the last few months, and asserted that this shows people's support for the party.

A Congress MLA and relatives of several legislators of the opposition party also lost the local body polls in Gujarat, he said.

While the BJP had win 368 out of 976 seats in 2015, it has now won 800 of them, amounting to over 80 percent of seats, he said.

"This is a very big success," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Elections
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp