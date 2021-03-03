Teenager killed in clash in West Bengal, 4 arrested

By PTI

BARASAT: A 16-year-old boy has been allegedly beaten to death during a clash between two groups in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Khudiram Pally in Duttapukur police station area late on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

An argument over a dispute broke out between the two groups and later turned into a clash, he said.

The injured person was taken to a state-run hospital in Barasat, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The death sparked tension in the area, prompting the visit of senior police officers to bring the situation under control, he added.