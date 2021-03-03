With LPG cylinders on heads, onion garlands around the neck, RJD MLAs protest against price rise of essential commodities

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar’s principal opposition RJD legislators exhibited their resentment against price hike of LPG cylinders, onions and other essential commodities in a unique way in the premises of Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The RJD legislators including women legislators arrived in the premises with LPG cylinders on their heads and onion garlands around the necks and demonstrated against rise in the prices of domestic gas by Rs 125, onion and other essential commodities.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra told the media later that the central government has wrecked havoc on the lives of common people through skyrocketing price rises.

"We have exhibited our collective resentment against the uncontrolled inflation and price rises. There is an anti-poor NDA government both in Centre and the state”, Bhai Birendra alleged.

RJD’s women legislators Rekha Devi, Kiran Devi, both wearing onion garlands and carrying small LPG cylinders on their heads attacked the NDA government for skyrocketing prices.

"It has become a difficult to run the households amid unbearable inflation and price rises", the RJD women MLAs said.

What to speak of domestic gas, petroleum products and other things, even the price of onion, which is an essential commodity for kitchen, is alarmingly increasing day by day said the MLAs.

