You produce children, why should government pay for their education: UP BJP MLA to women

The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Auraiya MLA Ramesh Diwakar for fee waiver in private schools during a public interaction in his constituency on Sunday.

Published: 03rd March 2021

Auraiya MLA Ramesh Diwakar

Auraiya MLA Ramesh Diwakar (Photo | @ramesh_sadar Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the expenses of their children's education as it is they who produce them.

"Bachchey aap paida karo aur rupiya hum dein (you produce the children, and we give the money)," the BJP MLA was seen telling the women.

Surrounded by women, the MLA further says, "For what are the government schools? No fee is charged there."

"Paisa humse mangne aati ho, ki wahan sifarish kar do (you come to us for money and recommendation)," he says, adding the government gives everything - food and clothes.

One of the women in the crowd is also seen reacting to this, telling the MLA that it is the public who has elected him.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Samir Singh said, "I am not aware of this issue, nor is the state leadership. But no one has the right to speak in an undignified manner to women."

"The BJP is the party which respects the ''sarv samaj''. In case of any complaint, the matter will be probed," he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed the comment by the MLA as unfortunate.

"This comment of the BJP MLA is unfortunate and condemnable, and this is the character of the BJP," he said.

The BJP and its people do not help anyone and humiliate women, Chaudhary added.

