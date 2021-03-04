STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar Panchayat elections through EVMs despite Opposition protests

The principal opposition party in the state RJD vehemently opposed the use of EVMs in the local body elections terming them not foolproof in ensuring fair elections

EVM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the growing momentum for the panchayat elections, the state government in Bihar
has approved the fund and proposal to conduct the wards elections in 10 phases using EVMs. The elections are due to be held April-May and the induction of EVMs for the elections are being opposed by the non-NDA parties fearing manipulation of results.

The principal opposition party in the state RJD vehemently opposed the use of EVMs in the local body elections terming them not foolproof in ensuring fair elections. However, the dates of the Panchayat elections have not been announced but the election commission has released the guidelines.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the state government has already allotted a huge fund of Rs 122 for the purchase 90,000 EVM machines and conduct the panchayat elections in a fair and peaceful manner.

Official sources added that more than 90,000 new EVM machines will be purchased from the reputed company for the Panchayat elections in which the NDA allies are planning to put up their party-associated candidates for various posts.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked the workers and leaders at district levels to start taking the works done by the NDA government to the people.

According to the guidelines, voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.  At the same time, after the completion of the voting of all the stages, the counting of votes will be started from eight o'clock in the morning on the fixed date.  

The Panchayat elections will be held for electing 8,387 elected panchayat heads, who are colloquially called here ‘Mukhiya”, members to 1,14,667 wards,1161 district board and others posts including the “surpanchas”( panchayat judicial heads)  and their associates. The elections will be conducted amid the tight security arrangements in 45,103 village-based polling booths through the EVMs.
 

