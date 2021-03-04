STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana DGP tenure row: Anil Vij hardens stance against top cop, questions his functioning

Vij has accused DGP Yadava of being indifferent to making the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) operational, ignoring requests for funds and staffers for it.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Hardening his stance against Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava, state Home Minister Anil Vij has accused him of having no adequate command over his officers and mismanaging farmers' agitation and law and order situation in the state.

Vij has also accused DGP Yadava of being indifferent to making the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) operational, ignoring requests for funds and staffers for it and "defeating" the state's "flagship" project to launch the anti-drug department.

The home minister made the scathing allegations against Yadava days after the Centre extended his tenure as state police chief by a year amid simmering differences between Chief Minister M L Khattar and Vij over his continuation.

Vij made the allegations in two letters -- one to the chief minister and another to the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajiv Arora.

In a terse letter to the state ACS (Home), Vij asked the officer to seek Yadava's explanation over his "irresponsible conduct" of being indifferent to making the HSNCB operational and submit the same to him within seven days.

In his letter to the ACS (Home), Vij said the HSNCB was set up on August 25, 2020, with overall control of the DGP but Yadava has taken no interest in making it operational.

He said ADGP Shrikant Jadav, who is the chief of HSNCB, has been making requests to provide staff, vehicles and funds to make the bureau functional.

"Now on February 22, 2021, the chief of HSNCB has submitted that the bureau remains on papers only and it nowhere exists as the DGP is not taking any interest to make it functional," Vij said in his missive.

Meanwhile, sources said after the DGP was given a one-year extension early this week, Vij also wrote to Chief Minister Khattar, making scathing observations on Yadava's tenure as the state DGP.

In his letter to the CM, Vij alleged that Yadava does not have adequate command over his officers while citing the alleged "mismanagement" of farmers' agitation and law and order situation in the state under his tenure.

Yadava was granted a one-year extension as state police chief by the Centre.

Vij was in favour of the DGP's replacement after his two-year tenure ended while the CM was keen to retain him.

Yadava, a 1988-batch Haryana-cadre IPS officer, was appointed Haryana DGP on February 21, 2019 for two years.

The Intelligence Bureau had absorbed Yadava but had sent him to his home cadre in 2019 on deputation to become the state police chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGP Yadava Vij Haryana
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp